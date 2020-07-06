





The commission took the decision at its 8th plenary meeting which spanned three weeks and ended last Wednesday during which it also approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, including a Deputy Inspector-General of Police.Those dismissed include one Superintendent of Police, five Deputy Superintendents of Police and four Assistant Superintendents of Police.The PSC, according to a statement in Abuja in Monday by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, also demoted a Deputy Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four SPs, one DSP and ASP.It stated, “The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 13 and letters of warning to four others. Two officers are to receive letters of advice while 11 were exonerated.“The commission in plenary looked into 83 disciplinary cases which included 18 appeals and petitions.”