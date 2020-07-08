The Ogun state police has arrested Oluwafemi Oyebola, a pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Ogo-Oluwa parish, for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter.





The 44-year-old pastor was also said to have had abortions done on his daughter three times.





Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police public relations officer, said the suspect was arrested after his daughter lodged a complaint against him at Owode-Egbado divisional police headquarters.





He said the victim alleged that her father had been raping her since 2015 when she turned 19 — shortly after the demise of her mother.





“The victim further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times after which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted,” Oyeyemi said.





“After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so she would not get pregnant again.”





Oyeyemi said the victim later ran away from home and narrated her ordeal to Advocacy for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, a non-governmental organisation, who brought her to the station to report her father.





“Consequent upon which she was taken to the Owode-Egbado Police Station to complain,” he said.





“After the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute, led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.





“During interrogation, the suspect made confessional statements that all his daughter said was nothing but the whole truth.”





The police spokesperson said Kenneth Ebrimson, the state commissioner of police, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.





