





The proposed legislation is titled, “Police Act CAP P19 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2020”The bill states that the tenure was introduced to give stability to the office of the Inspector-General of Police.It also states that the appointment and removal from office of the Police boss would henceforth be based on the advice of the Police Council.The legislative action followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.The report read by the panel Chairman, Senator Haliru Jika recommended that the inspector-General of Police should adhere to policing plans.It read, “The national policing plan should be made with inputs from the Police Force Headquarters and all the various Police formations nationwide before the end of each financial year.” It should set priorities, objectives, cost implications and expected outcomes of Policing for the next succeeding financial year in order to change budgeting from a top-down approach to a bottom-up approach,” it said.It also recommended that the Police should “abide and enforce certain constitutional provisions, particularly fundamental rights of persons in Police custody under chapter 4 of the l999 constitution (as amended) and other international instruments on Human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory.”