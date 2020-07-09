





He urged residents to have any of such visitors isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the state, noting that failure to do so would increase the number of cases recorded in Rivers.This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.According to the statement, the governor stressed the need for caution as interstate travels and domestic flights resume in the country.Wike was quoted as saying, “The commencement of inter-state travels and domestic flights will increase the influx of persons from some of the most affected states, especially, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, and aggravate the risk of transmission of the virus in Rivers State.“Let me, therefore, appeal to residents to be cautious of relations, friends, business/social partners and visitors from such States and relate with them in conformity with the established protocols against the spread of this virus, including having them isolated for 14 days.”He added that recreational centres remained closed in the state and the government was examining the safe reopening of markets.“Bars, cinemas, viewing centres, restaurants and related businesses shall remain closed until further notice.“We are closely monitoring compliance with the wearing of face masks in public places, including transport vehicles, and urge residents to strictly comply or risk arrest and prosecution.“A State Joint Task Force made up of security and civilian personnel has been set up to enforce the wearing of face masks in the State.“We are appraising the prospect of opening our markets to public trading and would do so once we are satisfied that it is safe and proper with appropriate guidelines to enforce social distancing, hand washing, basic hygiene practices, and the wearing of face masks,” he said.