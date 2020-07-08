





Fayose took to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday to call on the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service, amongst others.According to the former governor, Magu should be placed on the country’s watch list so that he won’t disappear into thin air.He wrote, “Just as Magu directed that I be placed on “watch-list” even when I had immunity as a sitting governor, Magu too must be placed on watch-list so that he won’t run away. EFCC, DSS, Customs, Police, Immigration, Army, Navy, Air Force, others, over to you. What goes around comes around.”It was earlier reported that some policemen attached to the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on Tuesday searched Magu’s house located on Abduljalil Street, Karu Site, on the outskirts of Abuja and left with some vital documents.Also on Tuesday, the Justice Ayo Salami Presidential Panel, which interrogated Magu on Monday over allegations of corruption, again quizzed the suspended EFCC boss.The suspended EFCC boss, who was detained by the police after Monday’s interrogation, was returned to the police custody at 8:30pm on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended Magu, who is expected to be returned before the panel on Wednesday.