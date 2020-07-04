



Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake, a hotel in Vietnam which has been dubbed the world’s first gold-plated in the hospitality industry, recently opened its doors to visitors, showcasing its luxury furniture, notable among which are golden bathtubs, toilets — even cutleries.





The five-star hotel, which sits by in the Giang Vo Lake in the centre of the Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, is said to be the first property in the world clad in gold tiles, having taken up to 11 years to build.





Spanning 400-rooms, the 25-story property operating under the American Wyndham Hotels brand includes apartments set aside for a rent pricing from £5,200 per square metre and upward.





On Thursday, during the opening, the hotel had showcased bathtub bling and even coffee cups plated in the 24-carat metal.





It is understood that the price per night will start from $250 while there are also a number of apartments to rent, with costs starting from $6,500 per square metre.





It is also believed that it cost about $200 million to construct the property with a 24-carat plating across lobbies, an infinity pool, walls, and toilet seats receiving the touch of gold.





See pictures from the luxury building below:





