



Social distancing, one of the safety guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, was observed during the 2020 hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.





Hajj is a pilgrimage Muslim faithful across the world are expected to perform at least once in a lifetime.





In June,Saudi Arabia authorities had said only those residing in the country will be allowed to perform 2020 hajj due to the coronavirus pandemic.





This year, worshippers with face masks filed into the holy mosque in an orderly manner while social distancing was observed.





Below are photos.

















