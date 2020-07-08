Some protesters took to the streets of Abuja on Tuesday to demand the arrest of Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over two bullion vans believed to be conveying cash seen at his residence on the eve of the 2019 general election.





In February, 2019, viral pictures on social media showed the two bullion vans being driven into Tinubu’s residence, as many people looked on outside the premises.





In response to the controversy generated by the incident, Tinubu said the bullion vans contained money belonging to him and not for the government.





Here are some photos from the protest:













