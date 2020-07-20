Nicki Minaj has a bun in the oven! The rapper is expecting her and husband, Kenneth Petty’s first child.







The 37-year-old rapper announced her pregnancy in a gorgeous Instagram post on July 20. She kept the caption simple writing, "#Preggers" accompanied with a yellow heart.









She thereafter followed it up with more posts of her rocking her baby bump. see below:







"Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow."





In 2018, Nicki Minaj in an interview with Wonderland had revealed how much she wanted to have kids. "I’ve got to get married first then I’ll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually,” she said. "I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer."





Minaj and Petty have been married since October 2019. She recently described their marriage as "refreshing and calming." Congrats to the couple!







"Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo"Here's the video from February: