|Buhari observes the slaughtering of ram to mark the Sallah celebration
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the Eid-el-Kabir prayer with members of his family at home at the State House, Abuja.
Buhari said the move was in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.
|Buhari arriving at the Sallah prayer at home
He wished all Muslims a safe and happy celebration.
|Buhari observed the Eid-el-Kabir prayer with family members at the State House, Abuja on Thursday
|President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his family after the prayer
