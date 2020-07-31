



President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (NAN), Samson Ayokunle, says individuals desperate for high offices are more interested in the benefits.





He spoke on Thursday at the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Yakubu Pam, new Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).





Ayokunle noted that wise people do not rush to take up leadership positions because of the burden.





The CAN leader noted that most times, many focus on the paraphernalia of office, accept appointment and fail.

”If you see somebody doing all he can to occupy a position, know that he or she is either looking for self glory or what he or she would benefit from it, not what he or she would offer”, NAN quoted him as saying.





“We know that without your own effort God put you in this position because you did not lobby for it. We urge you to do your best without disappointing God nor those who put you in this position. May the Lord help you,” he said.





Ayokunle advised Pam to put God first, be courageous to take the right steps and be a humble servant leader.





Pam promised to be accountable to every deed and misdeeds of the agency.





”I will do my best to fight corruption and redeem our image globally as well as the image of the agency. I would like to rebuild our image internationally due to our core responsibility of embarking on pilgrimages,” he noted.





He disclosed plan to embark on a re-orientation of the mindset of ministers of God and other pilgrims.





Pam assured that he would work towards a better relationship between Muslims and Christians across Nigeria to ensure mutual respect and unity





His five-year appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari took effect from 26th June, 2020.





He was Chairman, Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board; ex-Chairman, State Inter-Religious Council; ex-Chairman, State Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee.





The cleric, born on 20th February, 1960 in Gyel, Jos South LGA, was CAN Chairman (North), from 2016 to date; Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), from 2013 to date, among other positions.





