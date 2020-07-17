



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have reacted to Ibrahim Magu’s alleged boast of reinstatement.





PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described Magu’s remark as a huge affront on the integrity of the Presidential committee probing his alleged corrupt practice while in office.





Ologbondiyan had claimed that Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu had boasted of his client’s reinstatement as EFCC Czar.





A statement by Ologbondiyan says reinstating Magu was an indication of compromise on the part of the investigating panel and President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.





He said: “The party said Nigerians were shocked when counsel to suspended EFCC acting Chairman, Wahab Shittu, boastfully declared that he has Magu’s instruction to inform the public that “he will be reinstated back to office.





“Nigerians are unease that such assertive statement by Magu’s lawyer holds more than meet the eyes and portrays the Presidential Panel as well as the Buhari Presidency as having compromised the probe.





“Already, the statement by Magu’s counsel has heightened public concerns that the probe has become a sham and that the allegations against Magu will eventually be swept under the carpet despite demands by Nigerians to prosecute the suspended EFCC boss in a court of competent jurisdiction.”





The activities of EFCC under Magu’s leadership is currently being probed by the retired Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.





Salami’s panel which has the backing of the Presidency had suspended Magu over allegations of fraud, mismanagement and insubordination.





Magu’s travail followed an indictment by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF.





Following his suspension, Mohammed Umar was picked to head the anti-corruption commission in the absence of Magu.





