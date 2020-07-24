Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has debunked reports that he endorsed former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi for president in 2023.





Report by some online medium had claimed that the popular cleric endorsed Peter Obi when members of CAN paid him a courtesy call at his residence in Lagos State.





He was allegedly quoted as saying “In the past, I have supported all the candidates that sort for my support, but today, I’m calling on all and sundry to rally round and support the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi of Anambra state ahead of the next general election.”





But reacting Adeboye’s son, Leke Adeboye on his Twitter page described the report as ‘fake news.





He wrote, “FAKING NEWS!!! Jobless people. (Their brain must be on lockdown.)





“PASTOR E. A ADEBOYE ENDORSE PETER OBI, AS THE NEXT NIGERIAN PRESIDENT?





“Adeboye has not left the redemption camp for CAN meeting since November 2019)So try another lie.”





