



Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, says passengers no longer have to arrive at the airport three hours before the take-off time of domestic flights.





In a tweet on Monday, Sirika said passengers can now arrive one and a half hour before departure time for domestic flights.





“My colleagues and I have reviewed passenger facilitation at our airports, consequently I am happy to announce that, henceforth travellers are to arrive one hour and a half before their departure time for domestic flights,” the tweet read.





The minister also advised passengers to check-in online so as to as time spent checking in at the airport.





Before the resumption of domestic flights, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had advised passengers to get to the airport at least three hours before departure due to safety checks.





This was among other guidelines announced by FAAN as part of the COVID-19 flight resumption protocols for passengers.





Airport operations were suspended in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the country.





Sirika, on July 1, announced that the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume on July 8, while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen on July 11.





Other airports are expected to reopen on Wednesday 15 July while the resumption date for international flights will be announced later.





