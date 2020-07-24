



Oyo State on Thursday reported eighty–seven new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s infections stood at 38,948.





This is according to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which noted that the country had six hundred and four (604) fresh cases of the virus for the day.





The data from the NCDC further showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in twenty states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with Lagos State, the country’s epicentre for the disease, having the highest number of infected people – 203.





A breakdown of the new cases of the pandemic in the country for the day showed they were distributed as thus: FCT – 79; Edo – 41; Osun – 35; Ogun – 24; Rivers – 22; Kaduna – 22; Akwa Ibom – 20; and Plateau – 18.

Others are: Delta – 9; Ebonyi – 9; Imo – 8; Enugu – 5; and Kano – 5; Cross River – 5 ; Katsina – 4; Nasarawa – 3; Borno – 2; Ekiti – 2; and Bauchi – 1.









38,948 confirmed

16,061 discharged

833 deaths 604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-203Oyo-87FCT-79Edo-41Osun-35Ogun-24Rivers-22Kaduna-22Akwa Ibom-20Plateau-18Delta-9Ebonyi-9Imo-8Enugu-5Kano-5Cross River-5Katsina-4Nasarawa-3Borno-2Ekiti-2Bauchi-138,948 confirmed16,061 discharged833 deaths pic.twitter.com/fZgmSoSeSH July 23, 2020 Of the confirmed infected persons in the West African nation – 38,948 – 16,061 have been discharged with 833 deaths recorded thus far, the data from the health agency indicated.





