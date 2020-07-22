





This indication was given at the end of the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.According to the calendar, the third term 2019/2020 session has been cancelled.As a result, promotion for all affected classes would be determined by the first and second term continuous assessment results.Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 students are to proceed on holiday from July 30 and resume for their examinations in some weeks’ time.The Basic Education Certificate Examination is billed to hold between August 10 and 18, while the Competitive Entrance Examination into the schools of science is to hold on August 19.Placement and screening test to JSS1 is slated for August 20, while placement test into technical colleges is for August 28.The SSS 3 class will resume for examination as soon as the West African Examination Council announces the examination date.The 2020/21 academic session, according to the calendar indicates that the first term will hold between September 21 and December 18, 2020.