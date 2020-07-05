





Security details attached to the venue were said to have resisted efforts to enter the venue of Ajimobi’s Fidau, as they almost engaged in open confrontation with security details attached to the Oyo deputy governor.Olaniyan, left after making frantic calls to people believed to be close to the family.In a swift reaction, the spokesperson to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi; Mr. Bolaji Tunji, clarified that Ajimobi’s family was not aware the Oyo deputy governor was going to attend the Fidau prayers, as neither the advanced team nor the protocol of the deputy governor informed them.Mr Tunji in a statement further said: “There is the need to clarify the believed presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan at the 8th day prayer of HE Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.”“The Deputy Governor arrived after the prayer had started. The event was strictly a family affair.”“There was a need to comply with the Covid-19 protocol as established by NCDC- Social distancing, not more than 30 people in a place and seats arranged, accordingly. After which the gate was shut.”“No one was aware that the Deputy Governor was coming as neither the advance team nor the protocol informed us.”“By the time we got to the gate to usher him into the sitting room, he had left. Everything happened within a spate of 10mins.”“Through a serving Senator and a former Attorney General we tried to get in touch with him that it was not to slight him and he could sit in a private sitting room provided by the family. Unfortunately, he had left. We however apologise to his Excellency,” the statement said.