The federal government has warned Nigerians to fully embrace the culture of virtual meetings.





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this while speaking at Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.





Mustapha advised government offices to utilize virtual options if participants exceed four persons and suspend all unnecessary travels.





He also urged places of worship as well as politicians, to “cautiously” adhere to guidelines on public gatherings.

“Please let us all resolve to play our part, while the government does its best to save lives and livelihood. To this end, all government offices shall continue to hold virtual meetings in their offices especially where participants exceed four persons and suspend all unnecessary travels for meetings.





“For corporate organisations, board members, among others, the reopening of the domestic flights should not be misconstrued. The PTF strongly encourages virtual meetings as well;





“We still urge places of worship to cautiously follow the guidelines on public gatherings and we urge members of the political class to exercise utmost circumspection in their gathering for whatever reasons,” Mustapha said.





