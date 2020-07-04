The federal government says it has received over three million applications for 400,000 N-Power jobs in the Batch C programme.





Rhoda Iliya, the deputy director, information, ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.





The N-Power application for Batch C commenced one week ago.





“Enrolment of beneficiaries for N-Power Batch C commenced on June 26, 2020 and has received over three million applications since the portal opened,” Iliya said.









On the previous batches that participated in the programme, the ministry says it will conclude activities of the independent monitors enrolled with those two batches by July 31, 2020.





“The federal government appreciates their support during the period of engagement and looks forward to on-boarding a new set of monitors with the roll-out of the Integrated National Social Investment Programme, set to kick off when the new N-Power Batch C beneficiaries come on board,” Sadiya Umar-Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, was quoted as saying.





More than one million Nigerians applied for the N-Power Batch C programme in less than 48 hours between June 26 and June 28, 2020.





The N-Power programme has so far enrolled 500,000 beneficiaries; they include 200,000 from Batch A that commenced in September 2016, and 300,000 from Batch B which started in August 2018.









