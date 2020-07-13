Doctors, under the aegis of the Medical Guild in Lagos state, have declared a three-day warning strike over issues affecting their safety and welfare.





Medical Guild is the association of doctors under the employment of the Lagos state government.





Oluwajimi Sodipo, chairman of the Guild, said the strike, which would run from July 13 to 16, would exempt members working in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres, “even though they have not been paid for two months”.





He said congress of the Guild had on June 27 extended the two weeks ultimatum to the state government, after the expiration of its initial 21 days ultimatum to resolve the issues.





The guild leader said the government failed to take advantage of the grace period given to meet 70 percent of their demands in order to avert the strike.





He said wage disparity between the federal and Lagos doctors is not being given necessary attention by the state government.





“The issue of COVID-19 hazard allowances and inducement allowances memorandum of understanding approved by the federal government to the doctors has not been approved by the Lagos government to her doctors,” he said.





“Doctors working in COVID-19 isolation centres are still being owed two months’ salaries. They are also being unceremoniously disengaged without recourse to their welfare.”





The chairman accused the government of not paying attention to the issue of doctors getting infected and re-infected on a daily basis.





“Our members are putting themselves on the line daily to provide care, and we need to do everything to protect our colleagues,” Sodipo said.





He maintained that adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), prompt testing of health workers, and insurance should be provided.





Sodipo added that issues of shortage of doctors in health facilities are yet to be resolved.





“The congress will reconvene after the three days warning strike to review the progress made and plan for further actions,” he said.





“We call on the Lagos state government to do all within its power to resolve the impasse.”









