





A statement by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the government had been informed that some private schools were planning to reopen under the cover of the partial reopening of schools to students in exit classes for the purpose of writing the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.The statement titled: ‘Public Service Announcement,’ insisted that reopening the school would be “illegal, an infraction, and a flagrant disregard for the guidelines of both the State and Federal Government.“The Federal Government has approved neither the reopening of all schools nor the resumption of all students. The partial reopening applies only to schools that have registered for WASSCE, and students in SS3 classes who will be sitting for the exams beginning from August 17.“By implication, only 188 schools and 13,177 students that have been duly registered for WASSCE in the State of Osun are licensed by the State and Federal Governments’ guidelines.”Egbemode then warned that any private school not registered for WASSCE, found operating under the cover of the partial reopening, would face the full force of the law.