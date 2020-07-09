



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has asked Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), to investigate the allegation that he collected N4 billion from Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





In a petition dated July 8 and addressed to Adamu, the vice-president through Taiwo Osipitan, his lawyer, said Jackson Ude, publisher of the allegation, will continue to publish these “false claims” on social media until an action for “criminal defamation” is commenced against him.





Magu was accused of embezzling N39 billion recovered loot but allegedly gave Osinbajo N4 billion after the vice-president instructed him to do so.





But Osinbajo through Laolu Akande, his spokesman, denied the claim, and described it as “baseless”.





Magu is being probed by a presidential panel over allegations of gross misconduct.





Osinbajo’s lawyer said if the allegation is false after investigation, the inspector-general of police should initiate criminal proceedings against Ude.





“We act as Solicitors to Prof. YemiOsinbajo SAN, GCON, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (“our Client”) and on whose instruction we write this Petition against one Jackson Ude for Criminal Defamation,” Osipitan’s petition read.





“These vicious and malicious publications are meant to achieve one objective only, to represent to his readership and others (Nigerians and Foreigners) that our Client is a dishonest and disloyal public officer and consequently unfit for the position of Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which he is occupying.





“We are of the view that unless an action for criminal defamation is commenced against the said Mr. Jackson Ude, he will continue to use his social media platform to publish materials that are false and criminally defamatory of our client’s reputation.





“In view of the above, we humbly request that you cause the above allegations, made against our client, to be investigated and if the suggested investigation confirms our complaint of the falsehood of these allegations, to initiate criminal proceedings pursuant to the provisions of sections 391 – 395 of the penal code act for criminal defamation against the said Jackson Ude.”









