



Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to reports that former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion.





Reports had claimed that Osinbajo also allegedly gave instructions to Magu to release some of the recovered loots.





But reacting, a statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, on Wednesday, described the report as fake news.





He explained that Osinbajo has never been involved in such shady activities.

He said, “Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please rest assured they’re all LIES: calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.





“The VP hasn’t and will never be involved in any such shady activities.”





