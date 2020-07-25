





Osimhen is set to seal a five-year contract with the Italian giants for a fee believed to be around €60m, which could rise to €81m with other add ons.In a statement published on the website of Naples-based radio station, Radio Kiss Kiss, Pinnick said he was elated with the imminent transfer of the striker, and backed the youngster to do better than Maradona who led the club to UEFA Cup triumph in the 1988/89 season.The statement read, “I think Victor Osimhen represents an excellent reinforcement for Napoli.“I have been following the events of the Italian club since the time of Diego Armando Maradona.“Napoli is a proud city and it is also in football. And Osimhen is a pride of African football. He is a boy disciplined but at the same time focused on the objectives and if he wants something he knows how to get it.“He has made the right choice for his career. I already believe he will receive the right support from the environment and from the fans.“Naples is the right place to reach together important results. And Osimhen will always give his best.“I say it now, Victor will do everything possible to reach and exceed the records written by a legend like Maradona.”Pinnick added, “I heard Victor a few minutes ago, he is very excited by his new experience and by the new club Naples is a big name in global football.“For him, it will be a new challenge and he said to me, “President, I will make Naples proud.”“If he has the right support, I guarantee, he will keep the word to and will make you proud. Trust him and he will help the team achieve its goals.“During the season, I will come to Naples to watch some games. Osimhen is young and will be able to stay in Naples for a long time: he will play, as I said, in a great team. And its qualities justify the investment of Napoli which beliefs in Victor’s great potential.“We are talking about a footballer who in 2016 won the (U-17) World Cup in Chile. I have already wished him the best.“I was in Naples with my wife, I was younger on a cruise. I really like the city that I had the pleasure of visiting but only for a short time. And I will be happy to be back to attend the Neapolitan team’s games.”