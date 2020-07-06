





Napoli owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has not hidden his desire to have the talented Nigerian join the Naples side, with Osimhen last week visiting the Italian side to examine their facility and meet with the club president and manager, Gennaro Gattuso.“If he goes there, he will be their superstar. Having Naples at your feet must be something in the life of a footballer. Victor has the strength to perform under pressure,” Lopez told France Football on Sunday.“We had several offers for Victor. We exchanged a lot. We get on well and he has an extraordinary life. He asked me and I gave him the name of the club that we think is best for him. And by his style of play, the coach and the progression he envisions.”There are reports that Osimhen will give his answer to Napoli on Tuesday, as he’s waiting for Arsenal or Manchester United to step forward with a bid for his services.However, there’s little sign of that happening, especially with the €50m plus that Lille are asking for.