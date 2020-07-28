Crusoe Osagie, spokesman of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, says Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is desperate to save his political career.





Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state, had on Sunday said he made a mistake by supporting Obaseki to succeed him in 2016.





But reacting, in a statement, Osagie said the problem with Oshiomhole is that the governor did not allow him to hijack the government.





He also accused Oshiomhole of awarding a contract at the Edo Specialist Hospital to a crony who did not execute the project.

“We feel sorry for the sacked national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He is clearly a frustrated man who is clutching at straws in desperate effort to save his drowning political career,” the statement read.





“The childish Mercedes and Toyota analogy goes to show that Oshiomhole has run out of lies to tell.





“He keeps trying to turn the story of the Edo Specialist Hospital on its head but has failed to answer a simple question which is; why did heavily guarded trucks come in the dead of the night to remove the equipment in the hospital which President Buhari had commissioned just one day after the commissioning?





“Why was the hospital not opened to the public for the remaining days of his tenure after the hospital had been commissioned?





“Oshiomhole actually had to reach out to the hospital equipment supplier in Lagos to loan him some equipment just for the commissioning and the equipment was returned to the owner after the commissioning ceremony.





“Oshiomhole’s problem with Obaseki is because Obaseki refused to allow him to hijack the government and use it for the satisfaction of his warlords and thugs who are now fighting for him and causing crisis in Edo state ahead of the election.”





The governor had left the APC after he was screened out of its governorship race. He joined the PDP where he clinched the party’s ticket.





Obaseki will now face Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC, in the September 19 election.









