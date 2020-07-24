





It was gathered that emergency responders, who stormed the scene of the incident, rescued a yet-to-be-identified victim trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building.The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, while reacting to the development, said there was no loss of life, adding that the cause of the building collapse had not been ascertained.He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a three-storey building collapsed and the cause cannot be ascertained.”The LASEMA Response Team led by Dops, LRU Ambulance Unit, Lasambus, LABSCA, Material Texting Agency, LASG fire service, the Police, and Ikeja Electric are responders at the scene of the incident. A search, rescue, and recovery operations have been concluded and one victim was rescued. There was no loss of life.”