





The suspects — Sola Olaoluwa, Ibrahim Kehinde and Lukman Banjoko — were reported to have committed the act with two others said to be at large.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this on Tuesday in a statement.Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a complaint l by the victim at the Ogijo Divisional Police Station.He said the victim reported that she met one Enny Money, who asked her to download an application on her phone with assurance that the people she would meet on the app would help her financially.Oyeyemi said, “She further stated that as soon as she downloaded the app, one man whom she later knew to be the same Enny Money started chatting with her and invited her to Idimogun area of Ogijo.“On getting there, she was lured into a house where she was subsequently gang-raped by five men who called themselves members of One Million Boys.“The gang, according to the victim, forced her into submission when they pointed a gun at her and while they were taking turns to rape her, one of them was video recording the action with his phone.”On how they were nabbed, the police spokesman said, “Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed Suleiman, dispatched detectives to go after the hoodlums and bring them to justice.“Around 5am on July 24, 2020, the detectives succeeded in arresting the duo of Sola Olaoluwa, 35; and Ibrahim Kehinde,19.“Their arrest led detectives to the third suspect, Lukman Banjoko, 20,.“On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they committed the crime.“They further confessed that the victim was the second person they gang-raped in that area.”Oyeyemi said a toy gun, which they used to scare the casualty and the phone used to record act, were recovered.