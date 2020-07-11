A child has been confirmed dead when a three-storey building collapsed at Freeman Street, in the Lagos Island part of Lagos state.





Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who confirmed the incidence on Saturday, said the building collapsed in the early hours of Saturday morning while the occupants were still asleep.





He said six people have been rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building while the corpse of the child has been taken to the mortuary.





“The agency responded to emergency calls on the collapsed building at Freeman Street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos state,” Oke-Osanyintolu said





“Upon arrival at the incident scene at 4am, a three-storey building was discovered to have totally collapsed on people asleep inside. Six victims have been extricated from the rubble alive while a single male child was recovered dead.”





In June, the Lagos state government sealed off 42 buildings in the Lekki area of the state to reduce the tide of building collapse and also to protect the environment for adherence to proper planning.









