The governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has begun with over 2,000 delegates present at the International Event Centre, Akure, the venue of the exercise.
The accreditation of delegates has commenced at the venue after which voting would kick-off.
No fewer than eight aspirants are jostling for the ticket of the party ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.
The aspirants include the deputy governor Agboola Ajayi as well as a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyitayo Jegede.
