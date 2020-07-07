The All Progressives Congress, APC, has constituted a screening committee for its governorship aspirants in Ondo State.
A statement by APC’s deputy spokesman, Yekini Nabena said the committee is headed by the party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa.
The statement reads: “The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa to chair the Party’s screening committee for Ondo State governorship aspirants.
“Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto will chair the Screening Appeal Committee.”
The party also disclosed that screening and Appeal committees will be inaugurated at its National Secretariat on Tuesday, 7th July, 2020.
See full screening committee list below:
Alh. Tijjani Musa Tumsa – Chairman
Solomon Johnny
Ayobami Oyolawo
Princess Gloria Akubomdu
Rt. Hon. Eugene Udo
Barr. Usman Dalhatu
Amb. Fati Bala
Prof. Okay Onyejekwe
Prof. Shehu Adamaraji – Secretary
Screening Appeal Committee
Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto – Chairman
Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo
Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.)
Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo
Barr. Odeh Sam
Prof. Mojeed Alabi
Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi
Senator Andrew Uchendu – Secretary.
