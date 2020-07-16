





Ekweremadu denied that the next week’s Wednesday governorship primary would be postponed because of the disagreement over the delegates list.He assured that the Ondo PDP primary would hold as scheduled as the issue of the alleged doctored delegate list has been resolved.Ekweremadu said that the party has “resolved its differences especially as it related to the protest that followed the alleged Three-Man Adhoc delegates list.He was in the state to monitor the election of national delegate at the party.According to him, “The issue of the three-man delegates’ election has even resolved. There were some complaints and I am happy those complaints have been resolved. The July 22nd date for the PDP primaries in Ondo is still sacrosanct.“You can the delegate election was free and fair. It was well conducted and we are happy with the outcome. There was no violence. Nobody spotted any cheating.“Part of our earlier problem was disunity in the party and there were some people who were disrupting the party issues and programme. I believed our people in the PDP in Ondo have learned their lessons.“They are now ready to get power back in the state. I am happy efforts have been made to keep our party in shape.“We made our progress as a party in the state after losing power four years ago. You can see the difference. In the last general election, we had two Senators out of three, which means we have two-third of the state under our control.“That means the remaining part will come on board after the governorship election.”