





Jegede emerged winner of the PDP primary on Wednesday night, having polled 888 votes, defeating other seven aspirants including the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who scored 675 votes.Jegede, who spoke on Thursday, in Akure, the state capital, said he was ready to face get the state for the PDP in the forthcoming October 1o governorship election in the state.The former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state called for the support and cooperation of the aspirants and other party members to ensure the party takes over the state in the main election.He said, “By the support of the people of the state and other party members, we will take over government of Ondo come October 2020.”He dedicated his victory to all party members and other co-aspirants and urged them to ensure they work together for the victory of the party.Jegede said “ We are all winners in Ondo State and I dedicate this victory to people of Ondo and to my co-aspirants who have shown sportsmanship.“By this victory, we serve a notice on the APC that for them, the end has come. By the grace of God, and with the assistance of the people and with the support of all the co-aspirants, we will take over the government of Ondo State come October 2020.”