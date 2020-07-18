





Akeredolu said this when he met with the reconciliation committee of the party led by the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello in Akure, the state capital.According to him, “We must allow for peace. Let us get all of us, the aspirants, to sign that whoever wins, others will support him.“Anybody I have offended I will apologise to the person. We must allow peace.”The committee, which was set up by the APC Caretaker/Extra Convention Planning Committee, is in the state to meet with governorship aspirants, leaders and members of the party in the state.Akeredolu said that the APC is in the heart of the people of the state and that what the people desire is for the dividends of good governance to be visible.While saying that his administration has delivered in terms of the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.“In our short time here as servants of the people, we have tried to do our best. Not because we are the best, but because God has allowed us to do it. I’m confident and I give all glory to God.“I want to assure you that this is a safe state for APC. We will win this state, except we come with shenanigans and today, it is a thing of the past. In a free and fair primary, we will win. Leaders and other members of the party must give room for reconciliation.”Earlier, the Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Abubakar Bello said the main objective of the committee in the state was to reconcile party members and all APC faithful.Bello, however, said the success of the party in the next election was paramount adding that the reconciliation committee was set up for the purpose of ensuring the party’s success in the state.Meanwhile, one of the governorship aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke, has described the visit of the Reconciliation Committee of the party as a wasted effort because there was nothing new in the meeting.Oke, who was absent from the meeting held in Akure but later came after governor Akeredolu had left the meeting, claimed that he didn’t get the notice of the meeting on time.Oke said: “From the briefing, I received from those who attended the meeting, there’s nothing new in the meeting.