





Akeredolu said this in Igbekebo, in Ese-Odo council area of the state during his “meet the delegates” tour ahead of the next Monday primary election.According to him “despite the criticism and attack from various quarters that Ajayi is my cousin, l felt that l had made a choice but a wrong choice.”Akeredolu said he was happy that Ajayi showed his true colour, describing his exit from the party as a cleansing for the better performance of the party.Akeredolu urged the people of the local government not to bother about the embattled deputy governor who has left the progressive family for the PDP.He thanked members and leaders of the party in Ese-Odo for standing firm and not leaving the party with Ajayi, adding that it showed that his decision was not acceptable to the people.Akeredolu, therefore, urged the party delegates to vote for him in the next Monday primary election of the party, noting that he was prepared to do more for the people of the state.He thanked the people for their supports in the previous elections and the love is shown to him with their steadfastness.The governor said the administration has done a lot in the local government and assured that more development will come to the town if re-elected for another term.