Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Eyitayo Jegede for emerging winner of the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary election in Ondo State.





Jegede defeated Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi to clinch the ticket.





Out of the 2111 delegates who voted during the primaries which lasted about eight hours, Jegede who was the standard-bearer of the party in 2016, polled 888 votes to emerge the winner, while his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi scored 667.





Following the outcome, Jegede will slug it out with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC in the upcoming governorship election on October 10, 2020.





Reacting, Atiku on Twitter called on all stakeholders to support Jegede in the main election.





He wrote, “Congratulations @TayoJegedeSAN, on your emergence as the candidate of the @OfficialPDPNig for the Ondo state governorship election coming up in October.





“Now that a candidate has emerged in the keenly contested primary, it is time for Mr Eyitayo Jegede working in concert with our great party, @OfficialPDPNig, to forge a united front to win the election.





“It is incumbent upon us as one big, united family, to reach out to other contestants and stakeholders for us to build a formidable arsenal that will ensure clear victory at the polls.”





