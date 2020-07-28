Indications emerged on Tuesday that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has picked his preferred running mate ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship polls.





According to an impeccable source, Akeredolu’s choice was the former Ondo State representative on the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lucky Ayedatiwa.





According to the source, who craved anonymity, the governor revealed Lucky’s name to members of his inner caucus.





Lucky, who had been a close ally and aide of the governor for a long while, hailed from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.





He will likely run with Akeredolu in the October 10 election if the name remains unsubstituted until after August 18, 2020.





