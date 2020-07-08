Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted following the appointment of Mohammed Umar as head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the absence of its suspended acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.





Omokri wondered why a Northerner was picked to head EFCC in the absence of Magu.





In a tweet, the former presidential aide wondered if no Southerner was credible enough to head the anti-graft agency.





Magu is being probed by a panel constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari over allegations of corrupt practices.

This followed corrupt allegations raised against Magu by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.





In Magu’s absence, Umar was picked to coordinate the activities of the commission.





Reacting, Omokri in a tweet wrote: “Is there any law that says @officialEFCC Chairmen can only come from the North? Magu goes and is replaced with another Northerner, Mohammed Umar.





“There have now been 5 chairmen. Each has been a Northern Muslim. What‘s happening? Are there no credible Southerners?”





