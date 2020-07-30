





The new NBA president is Olumide Akpata who polled 1,002 votes which represents 54.8% of the total votes cast at the election. Akpata floored two contenders at the poll: Babatunde Ajibade who polled 808 votes and Julius Adesina who claimed 679 votes.Akpata is the first president of the association to emerge from the outer bar in 30 years.Akpata, a partner in the Corporate and Commercial Practice Group at Templars Law Firm in Lagos, and vice-chair (West-Africa) of the International Bar Association’s Africa Regional Forum.The new NBA president had outlined three priorities once he assumes office.The three major ones are: “Members’ welfare, including capacity-building, ensuring an improved income system for lawyers and protecting the business of lawyers; Institutional reforms to ensure that the NBA is run as a better structured organisation that is inclusive and fit-for-purpose for lawyers in all sectors and niches and where processes are seamless, interface with members pleasant and continuity of policies is possible; and Active engagement with the Judiciary and other relevant authorities to deliver a justice sector that is not only different, but that meets the expectation of 21st century judicial services users.”