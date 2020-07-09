The entire media team of the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who himself marked his birthday in isolation, have tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
It was reliably gathered that after the State Commissioner of Information, Charles Aniagwu tested positive, blood samples of his team were sent to the lab, and all the results came back positive.
A top government source privy to this development told TNG that “yes they all tested positive; because you know, they work closely with their boss, the Information Commissioner.
“Nobody is really safe, but there’s need for caution, because they were not showing any sign and no underlying ailments to compound their matter.
“As it’s almost all media aides to Okowa, including Nelson Egware, Fidelis Egugbo, Kingsley Obiajuru (P. R. O.) Govt. House, among many others, whose blood samples were taken for Covid-19 test have, all tested positive to the disease”.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.