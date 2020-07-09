





It was reliably gathered that after the State Commissioner of Information, Charles Aniagwu tested positive, blood samples of his team were sent to the lab, and all the results came back positive.A top government source privy to this development told TNG that “yes they all tested positive; because you know, they work closely with their boss, the Information Commissioner.“Nobody is really safe, but there’s need for caution, because they were not showing any sign and no underlying ailments to compound their matter.“As it’s almost all media aides to Okowa, including Nelson Egware, Fidelis Egugbo, Kingsley Obiajuru (P. R. O.) Govt. House, among many others, whose blood samples were taken for Covid-19 test have, all tested positive to the disease”.