





Daura, known as an influential powerbroker and nephew of the President Muhammadu Buhari had in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Tuesday, said the most qualified Nigerian should succeed Buhari in 2023, irrespective of the zone such candidate comes from.Daura in the interview which has gone viral alluded that since Nigerians have tried the rotational presidency already, it would be better to go for the most qualified candidate in 2023.But reacting to the report, the Ohanaeze President-General through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Emeka Attamah, condemned Daura’s comments, noting that it was unfair of him to seek an end to “rotation” after Buhari and the northern region had enjoyed two terms in quick succession.He said, “The truth is that Mamman Daura is not being a fair judge. Then, he didn’t believe rotation should end. Now that he has tasted power through Buhari, rotation can end and the most qualified/competent can be voted in, dis-countenancing that the South East has never tasted what he is drooling in?”Nwodo reminded Daura that the law of equity demands that what is good for the goose is good for the gander.“By the way, who determines the most qualified/competent candidate? Is it as competent as the last one they gave the nation?“It is indisputably the turn of the South, specifically the South East,” he added.