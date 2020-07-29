Patrick Iyoha, Director, Obaseki/Shaibu Movement, a campaign group working for reelection of Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has resigned.





He also dropped his appointment as a member of Edo State Waste Management Board.





Iyoha’s letter letter dated July 28 was addressed to Obaseki.





He said that his resignation was with immediate effect and cited personal reason.

Also, Gabriel Oiboh, Chairman, State Post Primary Education Board, and a board member, Osanyemwere Osawe, have tendered their letters of exit.





The letters were dated July 28.





The duo explained that their decision followed pressure to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





On Monday, three commissioners of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission resigned.





They are Osamwonyi Atu, Emmanuel Odigie and Rilwanu Oshiomhole.





Each represented Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North senatorial districts in the commission.





