Popular on-Air Personality, OAP, Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz, and her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren, have welcomed their second child.
The OAP announced the arrival of their baby boy via her Instagram account on Wednesday in a video.
She said “It’s another one! A boy.
“Always thankful. Thank you Symply Simi for Duduke.”
The couple welcomed their first child in December 2018 after getting married in June 2016.
