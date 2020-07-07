The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the time frame for the physical verification exercise of foreign-trained graduates.





NYSC disclosed that foreign-trained graduates who registered online would carry out their physical verification exercise from Monday 6th till Friday 17 of July, 2020.





In a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle, NYSC also listed the centres and locations of the exercise.





The tweet reads: “This is to inform foreign-trained graduates who registered online that the physical verification exercise has been scheduled to hold from Monday 6th to Friday 17th July, 2020. Those who chose the FCT as their center will commence theirs from Monday 6th to Thursday 9th July, 2020.”





Centers and locations for the exercise are listed below:





1. ENUGU

NYSC Secretariat, No. 2 Abakaliki Road, G.R.A., Enugu state





2. BAUCHI

Shadawanka Barracks, Nigerian Army, Bauchi





3. EDO

No. 2 Red cross Road, Off Ikpokpan G.R.A., Benin city, Edo state





4. FCT(ABUJA)

NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja





5. KANO

Children’s park, Bakavu Barracks, Nigeiran Army, Airport Road, Fagge, kano





6. LAGOS

NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state





7. OSUN

NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun state





8. RIVERS

NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwere Road, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state





9. SOKOTO

Eagle officers Mess, 8 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Ginginya Barracks, Gusau Road, Sokoto





Go along with all your original credentials uploaded online.





