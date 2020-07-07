The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the time frame for the physical verification exercise of foreign-trained graduates.
NYSC disclosed that foreign-trained graduates who registered online would carry out their physical verification exercise from Monday 6th till Friday 17 of July, 2020.
In a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle, NYSC also listed the centres and locations of the exercise.
The tweet reads: “This is to inform foreign-trained graduates who registered online that the physical verification exercise has been scheduled to hold from Monday 6th to Friday 17th July, 2020. Those who chose the FCT as their center will commence theirs from Monday 6th to Thursday 9th July, 2020.”
Centers and locations for the exercise are listed below:
1. ENUGU
NYSC Secretariat, No. 2 Abakaliki Road, G.R.A., Enugu state
2. BAUCHI
Shadawanka Barracks, Nigerian Army, Bauchi
3. EDO
No. 2 Red cross Road, Off Ikpokpan G.R.A., Benin city, Edo state
4. FCT(ABUJA)
NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja
5. KANO
Children’s park, Bakavu Barracks, Nigeiran Army, Airport Road, Fagge, kano
6. LAGOS
NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state
7. OSUN
NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun state
8. RIVERS
NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwere Road, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state
9. SOKOTO
Eagle officers Mess, 8 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Ginginya Barracks, Gusau Road, Sokoto
Go along with all your original credentials uploaded online.
