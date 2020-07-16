Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said he would always fight back injustice meted on any indigene of the state.





Wike said this in reaction to the attempted arrest of the former Managing Director of the NDDC, JoiyNunieh by security operatives at her residence in Old GRA, Port Harcourt.





The Governor who described the invasion of the home of Nunieh by security operatives as a disgrace, said the action of the police was a show of shame to Nigeria.





Speaking to journalists in Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said Rivers State was fully out for anyone who is responsible for those behind the travails of Joi Nunieh.





“I had to drive to the area and saw over 50 policemen and when I asked, they said they were from IGP Monitoring Unit. So, IGP Monitoring Unit has now taken over the fighting of crime in Rivers State and the CP is not aware.





“All these plenty officers to take a woman as if she is a common criminal. If you want anything from her, invite her to come.





“I don’t know who is involved; I don’t know who is in interested, however; nobody should push Rivers State to the point we will say that enough is enough. We will not just protect her, we will protect every citizen. I cry for this country. Mr. President must know, Mr. President must hear that what is happening in this country is…innocent people will die.





“Nunieh is a Rivers daughter. From what has happened now, I will tell you that Rivers State is fully out. Anybody who is responsible for this abduction of our daughter, enough is enough.





“All the Niger-Delta states, if they have a hand, they should call their people to order,” Wike warns.





