



North Korea says there would be no nuclear weapon negotiations with the United States any time soon.





First Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son Hui, made the declaration on Saturday.





He stated that Washington was only using the dialogue as “a tool for grappling its (own) political crisis”.





“We do not feel any need to sit face to face with the U.S.,” Dpa quoted him as saying.





There are speculations that a new summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un would take place before the U.S. election in November.





But Choe said “some dreamers” were hoping to “leverage our denuclearisation measures for the conditional lift of sanctions while raising hope for ‘October surprise”.





The official added that America “is mistaken if it thinks things like negotiations would still work on us.”









