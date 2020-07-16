





The young officer was killed a few days ago in a car accident in Kaduna State.Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Macham Makut described the late Tolulope as a promising officer, who had demonstrated high sense of loyalty, patriotism and diligence in her service to Nigeria particularly in maintaining peace and security.Lalong said the testimony of the officer’s bravery in the field of combat, especially towards stopping bandits and terrorists from inflicting more harm on Nigerians will remain indelible in the history of the Nigerian Airforce as well as in the minds of Nigerians.Governor Lalong on behalf of his colleagues consoled with Arotile’s family, the Nigerian Air Force, the Government and people of Kogi State and the entire Northern Region over this sad incident, while praying that God will receive her soul and grant her eternal rest.