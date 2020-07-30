Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian actress, has acquired a multi-million naira mansion in Lekki, Lagos state.

The Nollywood star took to her social media page on Wednesday night to break the good news.





Ojo shared a picture of the king-sized house accompanied by a terse post wherein she appreciated God for making it possible.





“Finally God has done it and it’s marvellous in my sight,” she wrote on Instagram.





“Congratulations on your brand new house mama I’m so happy @iyaboojofespris you deserve it!!!. I can finally say we have a house,” she wrote.





Ojo kickstarted her movie career in 1998 when she featured in ‘Satanic’. She has established herself as a popular figure in the Nigerian movie landscape.





The film director cum producer has starred in over 150 films and has produced more than 14 of her own.





Some of the movies produced by her include ‘Bolutife’, ‘Bofeboko’, ‘Ololufe’, ‘Esan’, and ‘Okunkun Biribiri.’





