The All Progressives Congress (APC) says nobody is above the law in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The ruling party said this in reaction to comments by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on an alleged attempt to delink some people in government from the indictment of Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The opposition party had said the “massive looting” in Buhari’s government is responsible “for the collapse of infrastructure in all sectors.”





Magu is accused of mismanaging assets recovered by the EFCC.

But in a statement on Sunday, Yekini Nabena, APC deputy spokesman, said it is on record that the PDP is “founder of corruption in Nigeria.”





Nabena said the probe of Magu should send “a signal to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle”.





“The APC wishes to assure all Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not condone any form of corrupt practice even as the administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised,” he said.





“The former ruling party PDP does not have what it takes to lament about its alleged corruption practices in the present administration of APC.





“In APC’s government, nobody is above the law.





“The presidency has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in person of President Muhammadu Buhari.





“So, Nigerians should ignore the fake lamentations of an unrepentant corrupt PDP.”









