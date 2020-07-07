Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said no one should counsel him on how to expend the N78 billion refund from the Federal government.





Governor Wike said this while speaking with the leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC at Government House, Port Harcourt.





The governor who announced that part of the seventy-eight billion Naira refund from the Federal government will be used to set up a cancer centre in Rivers State, wondered why his appreciation message to President Muhammadu Buhari was politicized.





“They politicized the fact that I wrote Mr. President ‘a thank you’ letter. Why wouldn’t I do that. They paid other of my colleagues their own in 2018. They did not pay us.





“We have been praying and praying and praying and struggling, and we got an approval. We should be thankful for approving the fund for us.





“As we speak, the money has not been released, but we alt east say thank you for the approval. And if the Federal government decides to pay us the money today, we will build a Cancer Centre because this state deserves to have a cancer centre.





“All these people that are saying when the federal government pays this money we should do this and that. I will decide which project I will do and the one I will not do but all I know is that I will do what is good for the entire state.





“When they enter, let them come and do their own,” Wike said.





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike added that development projects are executed in every local government area of the state to improve the socio-economic life of the people.





